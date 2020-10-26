Albania repatriating 5 family members of fighters in Syria

A few hundred Albanian men joined the Islamic State and other groups fighting in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s. Many were killed, and their wives and children are stuck in Syrian camps.

Rama could not give the exact number of Albanian nationals in the camps. Relatives who remained in Albania say 52 children are in the camps.

“We are first committed in taking care of the children and the women not involved in terror acts,” Rama said. He added that Albanian nationals who took part in the fighting would face criminal prosecution if they are detained and repatriated.

“We are trying to bring every Albanian back home,” he added.

Rama said humanitarian and religious organizations, military officials and Albania’s honorary consul in Beirut, Mark Ghraib., played a major part in the repatriation effort

About two-thirds of Albania’s 2.85 million people are Muslims.