Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana ,UAE join Security Council

Countries often campaign for seats for years. Winning gives them a say on peacekeeping missions and the council's other approaches to conflict hotspots, plus a strong voice on overarching issues of international peace and security.

Council members also can convene meetings on security topics of particular interest to them, and smaller countries get to share a prominent platform with world powers.

Albania is joining for the first time, while Brazil is taking an 11th turn. Gabon and Ghana each have been on the council three times before and the UAE once.

More than 50 of the U.N.'s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.