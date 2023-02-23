Alaska House censures GOP lawmaker over child abuse comments

Storrs called the loss of a child unmeasurable.

Rep. Andrew Gray, an Anchorage Democrat who brought the censure motion Wednesday, said Eastman should be censured for “offensive, insulting and unsubstantiated statements that undermine the dignity of the House.” Gray said he also was speaking as a parent.

Eastman said Gray impugned his motives and character and labeled as outrageous and unacceptable any suggestion that he or members of his district “support child abuse when I’ve staked my entire political career arguing for the opposite.”

The House is controlled by a Republican-led majority. The predominantly Democratic minority also includes independents and a Republican. Eastman is not part of either caucus.

He has at times butted heads with Republicans, even being removed late last session from the then-Republican minority caucus and from two committees.

He last year easily won reelection in his district and withstood a challenge to his eligibility to serve in the Legislature over his ties to the far-right group Oath Keepers.