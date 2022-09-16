Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

In Nome, which has about 3,500 residents, Leon Boardway was working as usual Friday at the Nome Visitors Center, a half-block from the Bering Sea. “I just want to keep my door open and the coffee pot on,” he said after it had begun to rain and the winds picked up.

But few people were coming by. Residents, visitors and businesses in the town, famous for being the end of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the setting for the dredging-for-gold reality show “Bering Sea Gold,” were boarding up windows and otherwise preparing for the storm.

"The ocean is getting worse out there,” said Boardway, 71, as he checked out the center’s webcam, which from its high perch has a good view of the swells.

“I hope everybody stays calm and everybody just gets in a good, safe position,” he said.

Typhoon Merbok formed farther east in the Pacific Ocean than where such storms typically appear. Water temperatures are unusually warm this year so the storm “was able to spin up,” Thoman said.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system was expected to drop from the Gulf of Alaska and park off the coast of Northern California, producing gusty ridgetop winds before rains set in late Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In the Sierra Mountain foothills northeast of the state capital of Sacramento, fire crews have been fighting what has become the largest wildfire in that state so far this year. While rain is needed, the storm was predicted to also bring winds that could spread the Mosquito Fire.

The storm will slow but not end California's fire season because fuels are critically dry and a period of warmer, drier weather will follow, said Courtney Carpenter, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Forecasters said the weather system will spread rain down the state’s central coast but little if any is expected in most of Southern California, where mountain and desert communities are dealing with the aftermath of too much rain.

Crews were clearing head-high mud flows in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, and searching for a person missing since flash-flooding Monday that was caused by downpours from remnants of a Pacific hurricane that swirled into Southern California with winds topping 100 mph (160 kph) last weekend.

The deluges added to road and infrastructure damage in desert national parks from the summer’s punishing monsoonal thunderstorms.

___

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska. Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

This image provided by the Alaska Ocean Observing System National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a view from a web cam in Nome, Alaska, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Much of Alaska's western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years. (Alaska Ocean Observing System and NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by Leon Boardway shows swells on the Bering Sea by Nome, Alaska, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Much of Alaska's western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service says some locations could experience the worst coastal flooding in 50 years. (Leon Boardway via AP) Credit: Leon Boardway

A firefighter with the Plumas Hotshots cuts a hand line while battling the Mosquito Fire near Michigan Bluff in unincorporated Placer County, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam