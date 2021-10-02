Alaska Air to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

“After careful review of this order, we have determined that Alaska, Horizon and McGee employees (including certain contractors and vendors) do fall under this federal vaccine mandate due to our significant work for the federal government, alongside the other major U.S. airlines," Schneider told employees in the email.

Alaska said the deadline by which employees must be fully vaccinated could be as early as Dec. 8. The airline is extending its offer of $200 to newly vaccinated employees until Dec. 1.

Alaska said employees can request “reasonable accommodation for sincerely held religious beliefs or a medical condition that prevents them from getting the vaccine."

Employees who are granted an exemption for religious or medical reasons “may be subject to additional protocols such as weekly testing, continued masking and social distancing, modified work schedules or locations, delayed training class start dates, the inability to attend in-person events or unpaid leaves of absences,” Schneider’s email said.

United Airlines was the first major U.S. carrier to mandate vaccinations for all employees. New York-based JetBlue has also said it is implementing a similar policy.