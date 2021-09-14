Alanis Morissette blasts documentary 'Jagged' as 'salacious'

Canada’s age of consent is 16 years old. Morissette doesn't go into any detail on who the encounters were with.

Representatives for Klayman didn't immediately return requests for comment Tuesday. In an interview with Deadline Hollywood published Tuesday, Klayman, whose films include "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" and the Steve Bannon documentary "Brink," lamented that Morissette wouldn't be there for the premiere.

“It’s a really hard thing, I think, to see a movie made about yourself,” Klayman said. “I think she’s incredibly brave and the reaction when she saw it was that it was a really — she could feel all the work, all the nuance that went into it. And again, she gave so much of her time and so much of her effort into making this and I think that the movie really speaks for itself.”

Morissette is currently on tour and is to perform in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

“I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that i am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many ‘stories’ and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true,” said Morissette. "While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”