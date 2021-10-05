Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78

Before Letterman, Kalter was the voice of the Michelin Man and the USA Network and the announcer for “Commander USA's Groovie Movies" on the USA Network. He also was the announcer for New York-based game shows, including “To Tell the Truth" and “The $10,000 Pyramid."

Kalter taught high school English on Long Island in the late 1960s before moving into radio broadcasting.

He lived in Stamford and was active in Temple Beth El.

“Beyond his fame and his golden voice, Alan was a past president of TBE and a true mensch, who was deeply committed to Jewish values and the Jewish people and was especially devoted to this, his home community,” Hammerman said in a statement.

A private funeral will be held at the Stamford synagogue on Wednesday and will be livestreamed.