Alan Jackson to get CMA lifetime achievement award

The Country Music Hall of Famer with hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" joins a select group of artists who've been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will be part of an all-star tribute for Jackson during the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, airing on ABC.