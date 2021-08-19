Alabama's Young embraces expectations, says not distractions

Saban said in July that Young already had received nearly seven figures' worth of name, image and likeness deals. The sophomore from California is set to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones at quarterback when the Crimson Tide open Sept. 4 against Miami in Atlanta.

Other than mop-up duties, Young hadn't been seen all that much by Alabama fans before the spring game.

Then he showed off his athleticism and arm, passing for 333 yards and a 59-yard touchdown to tight end Cameron Latu.

The next game he suits up for will be real. Even while replacing Jones — and despite the Tide losing four other first-round NFL draft picks from the offense — Young will lead a team picked preseason No. 1 and favored to repeat as national champions.

He's OK with those expectations after leading high school powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, where he took over for current Georgia starter JT Daniels.

“There obviously are expectations, but regardless of what happened in high school or any past experiences I’ve had, coming to Bama is where you come for pressure and come for expectations,” Young said. "Everyone here when they signed on the dotted line and decided to come here, we knew it was going to come with expectations.

"Saban sets that standard for us immediately during recruiting and when we step into the building, so it’s not something I was blindsided by.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25