Alabama's Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
___
The 2020 AP All-America team:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.
Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.
Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.
Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.
All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.
Defense
Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.
Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.
Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.
Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.
Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.
Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.
Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.
Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.
Defense
Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.
Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.
Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.
Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.
Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.
Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.
Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.
All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.
Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.
Defense
Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.
Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.
Punter — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.
___
FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) looks into the stands as he walks off the field following their loss to Clemson at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Banks was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
Credit: Brian Blanco
Credit: Brian Blanco
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, file photo. Dickerson was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Credit: Wade Payne
Credit: Wade Payne
FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. Davis was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Credit: Rick Scuteri
FILE - Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) is shown in action in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo. Christensen was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Harris has been selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
FILE - Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. Hall was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
Credit: Matthew Putney
Credit: Matthew Putney
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Etienne was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Credit: Brian Blanco
Credit: Brian Blanco
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) plays against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Weaver was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Credit: Keith Srakocic
Credit: Keith Srakocic
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Pitts was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Credit: John Raoux
Credit: John Raoux
Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson walks off of the field after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Jackson was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Credit: Richard Shiro
Credit: Richard Shiro
Texas outside linebacker Joseph Ossai carries during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ossai was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Credit: Sue Ogrocki
Credit: Sue Ogrocki
FILE - Former Florida International kicker Jose Borregales (30) stretches during NCAA college football practice in Miami, in this March 20, 2019, file photo. Borregales, now playing for Miami, was selected to The Associated Press All-American first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Credit: David Santiago
Credit: David Santiago
FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Collins was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
Credit: Mark LoMoglio
Credit: Mark LoMoglio
Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III (27) kicks the ball as Miami linebacker Zach McCloud (53) attempts to block during the second half of an NCAA College football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Harvin was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: Wilfredo Lee
Credit: Wilfredo Lee
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Credit: Charlie Neibergall
Credit: Charlie Neibergall
FILE - Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. Wade was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Credit: Rick Scuteri
West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Stills was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Credit: Brad Tollefson
Credit: Brad Tollefson
Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga (15) celebrates after his interception against Utah in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hufanga was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) runs during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Surtain was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Credit: Matthew Hinton
Credit: Matthew Hinton
Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Joseph was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. Owusa-Koramoah was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Credit: Michael Dwyer
Credit: Michael Dwyer