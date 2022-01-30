Hamburger icon
Alabama tops No. 4 Baylor; 3rd win over '21 Final Four team

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) dunks against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) dunks against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Alabama (14-7) has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

The Crimson Tide led by four points with under three minutes to play, then freshman J.D. Davison scored seven of his 14 points to seal the win.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, Juwan Gary had 15 and Keon Ellis 11.

Baylor (18-3) played without its leading scorer, LJ Cryer, who's had foot soreness. James Akinjo, who was the Bears’ top scorer two weeks ago before a back injury limited his minutes, had just eight points and didn’t hit his first basket until midway through the second half.

Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Alabama used a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 57-42 lead with about 13 minutes left. Noah Gurley blocked a dunk attempt by Flo Thamba, and Ellis hit a 3-pointer on the other end to break it open.

Mathew Mayer scored 12 points and Kendall Brown 10 for Baylor.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The offense missed the presence of Cryer, but the good news is other players stepped up when needed, getting 26 points from the bench.

Alabama: Perimeter shooting continues to be an area of concern. Entering the game, Alabama was at 30% on 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide limited its 3-point shooting against Baylor, hitting 7 of 21.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts West Virginia on Monday.

Alabama: Plays at Auburn on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Alabama's bench cheers a 3-point shot by Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama's bench cheers a 3-point shot by Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama's bench cheers a 3-point shot by Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard JD Davison (3) passes off the floor as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard JD Davison (3) passes off the floor as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama guard JD Davison (3) passes off the floor as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) boxes out Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) boxes out Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) boxes out Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) rebounds the ball in front of Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and forward Juwan Gary (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) rebounds the ball in front of Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and forward Juwan Gary (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) rebounds the ball in front of Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and forward Juwan Gary (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

