Alabama tops No. 4 Baylor; 3rd win over '21 Final Four team

Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Alabama used a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 57-42 lead with about 13 minutes left. Noah Gurley blocked a dunk attempt by Flo Thamba, and Ellis hit a 3-pointer on the other end to break it open.

Mathew Mayer scored 12 points and Kendall Brown 10 for Baylor.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The offense missed the presence of Cryer, but the good news is other players stepped up when needed, getting 26 points from the bench.

Alabama: Perimeter shooting continues to be an area of concern. Entering the game, Alabama was at 30% on 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide limited its 3-point shooting against Baylor, hitting 7 of 21.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts West Virginia on Monday.

Alabama: Plays at Auburn on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Alabama's bench cheers a 3-point shot by Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Alabama's bench cheers a 3-point shot by Jaden Shackelford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots a long 3-point shot in front of Baylor guard/forward Jordan Turner (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Alabama guard JD Davison (3) passes off the floor as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Alabama guard JD Davison (3) passes off the floor as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Alabama head coach Nate Oats yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) boxes out Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) boxes out Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt