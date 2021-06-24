Alabama teenager donates his hair for children with cancer

“That’s really what I want to come out of this: I want other people to (say), ‘Hey, if he’s doing this, so can I.’”

Moïse also launched a fundraiser through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which had helped his late classmate, Josh Quist. He died when they were in middle school. "That's when I started hating cancer," Moïse said.

Initially, Moïse hoped he could raise $19,000, or $1,000 per inch of hair. “Kieran’s Curls for Cancer” has exceeded expectations and has already raised nearly $35,000 for St. Jude.

Small gestures of kindness, Moïse said, can spread. “When you smile, that usually makes someone else smile, and then that one smile can brighten someone else’s day,” he said.

“I know I’ve had rough days where someone just does something nice for me or I see them do something nice to someone else, and I remember that the whole day.”

"One Good Thing" is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

In this photo provided by Gregg Gelmis, family friend Amber Bray, left, cuts a braid from Kieran Moïse's hair during a public fundraiser held to donate his 19-inch hair to the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Huntsville, Ala. Moïse also launched "Kieran's Curls for Cancer" through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in hopes of raising $1,000 per inch of hair. The goal was exceeded and has raised nearly $35,000. (Courtesy of Gregg Gelmis via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

