Alabama QB Young, LB Anderson named SEC players of year

It was the second straight year Alabama had the offensive and defensive players of the year, with Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain taking the awards in 2020.
___
The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George's County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
___
AP All-SEC Voting Panel: Parrish Alford, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Travis Brown, Bryan-College Station Eagle; John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader; Gentry Estes, The Tennessean; Garland Gillen, Fox 8 (WVUE-TV), New Orleans; Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News; Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News; David Matter, St. Louis Post Dispatch; Tom Murphy, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Ben Portnoy, The State, Columbia, S.C.; Adam Sparks, Knoxville News-Sentinel; Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger; Edgar Thompson, The Orlando Sentinel; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald.
Caption
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) stops Auburn wide receiver Elijah Canion (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Caption
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) stops Auburn wide receiver Elijah Canion (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Credit: Vasha Hunt
Caption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks on the field during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks on the field during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Credit: Michael Woods
Caption
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Credit: Michael Woods
Credit: Michael Woods
Caption
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Credit: Wade Payne
Caption
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Credit: Wade Payne
Credit: Wade Payne
Caption
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is lifted into the air by running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is lifted into the air by running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) escapes from South Alabama safety Tre Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Credit: Wade Payne
Caption
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) escapes from South Alabama safety Tre Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Credit: Wade Payne
Credit: Wade Payne
Caption
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through an opening in the Louisville line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Credit: Timothy D. Easley
Caption
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through an opening in the Louisville line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Credit: Timothy D. Easley
Credit: Timothy D. Easley
Caption
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is pressured by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) into throwing an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Caption
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is pressured by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) into throwing an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Caption
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) pressures Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Caption
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) pressures Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis
Caption
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill
Caption
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Credit: Butch Dill
Credit: Butch Dill
Caption
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Credit: Brynn Anderson
Caption
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore
Caption
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal sacks Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey
Caption
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal sacks Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey
Credit: Mark Humphrey
Caption
Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Jevin Frett is tackled by LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Micah Baskerville (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Credit: Gerald Herbert
Caption
Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Jevin Frett is tackled by LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Micah Baskerville (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Credit: Gerald Herbert
Credit: Gerald Herbert
Caption
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Credit: Michael Woods
Caption
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) carries the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Credit: Michael Woods
Credit: Michael Woods
Caption
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Credit: Sean Rayford
Caption
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Credit: Sean Rayford
Credit: Sean Rayford
Caption
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis watches his field goal fly during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Credit: L.G. Patterson
Caption
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis watches his field goal fly during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Credit: L.G. Patterson
Credit: L.G. Patterson