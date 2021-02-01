Alabama governor leases CoreCivic prisons in $3 billion plan

Some legislators and advocacy groups disagree, complaining about her plan's cost and lack of transparency, and warning that new buildings alone won't fix the problems.

“Alabama is about to spend 3 billion dollars over 30 years on building new prisons that won’t fix the problems within our prison system,” tweeted Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa. “Also, as a reminder, after paying the money, at the end of 30 years, we won’t own either the buildings or the land they sit on.”

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Alabama in December over prison conditions, saying the state is failing to protect male prisoners from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.

Rep. Steve Clouse, who chairs the House budget committee, said he's disappointed. Clouse said lawmakers expected the leases to cost about $88 million per year but information from Ivey's office indicated the annual cost would rise from $94 million to $108 million, and total about $3 billion over 30 years.

The governor’s office did not release financial details and said the total cost will become available “once financial close is achieved with CoreCivic.”

Clouse said he had urged the governor to issue a bond so that Alabama could build and own the prisons.

Previous legislation had failed amid political disagreements over closing existing prisons and the local jobs they provide.

A group of advocacy organizations said paying such huge sums to CoreCivic won't solve underlying problems of understaffing, violence, mismanagement, and overcrowding. They're calling instead for solutions such as sentencing reform to ease crowding behind bars.

“It is astounding that Governor Ivey is prioritizing fiscally irresponsible and devastating contracts for prisons that do not address our most urgent needs as Alabamians,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, Alabama Students Against Prisons, the Ordinary Peoples Society and others wrote in a letter to lawmakers.