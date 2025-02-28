Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

The decision came after ongoing questions about the case that included a lack of physical evidence at the crime scene tying him to the 1991 capital murder of Ludie Mae Tucker in Decatur, Alabama. Myers had long maintained he was innocent and a juror at his 1994 trial supported the push for clemency.

“In short, I am not convinced that Mr. Myers is innocent, but I am not so convinced of his guilt as to approve of his execution. I therefore must respect both the jury’s decision to convict him and its recommendation that he be sentenced to life without parole,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey, a Republican who has never previously stopped an execution, called it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as governor.”

“But it pales in comparison to the pain and suffering Ludie Mae Tucker and Marie Dutton endured on the night of October 4, 1991 — and to the many hardships the Tucker family has endured at the hands of our imperfect justice system. I pray that the Tucker family may, in some way, find closure and peace knowing this case is closed, and Mr. Myers will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The Alabama Supreme Court earlier in February authorized Myers’ execution by nitrogen hypoxia. The next step was for the governor to set the execution date.