Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy

Sharpton planned to deliver the eulogy at the memorial for Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old who was shot dead by a Lonoke County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop June 23.

The ceremony will also feature remarks by Ben Crump, who represented Floyd's family after he died when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man's neck to the ground. Crump and another attorney for Floyd's family, Devon Jacob, are representing Brittain's family.