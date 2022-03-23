Al-Shabab gunmen attack airport in Somalia's capital

The two gunmen attempted to force their way into a military base within the airport but were thwarted, Somali police spokesman Maj. Abdifitah Adan told state media. Three police personnel were injured, he said.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, claimed responsibility for the attack inside Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport, saying its fighters were attempting to invade a compound that is home to several diplomatic missions.