Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somali city

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in Beledweyne, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The Hiran governor, Ali Jayte Osman, who survived the attack, told The Associated Press by phone that the health minister of Hirshabelle state and the deputy governor of Hiran in charge of finance were among those killed in Monday’s attack.