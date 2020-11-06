Al Roker to take time off work to battle prostate cancer

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said Friday on NBC's “Today.” “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker revealed he got the diagnosis Sept. 29. It began with a routine physical when his doctor discovered he had an elevated prostate-specific antigen in his bloodwork. That led to him getting an MRI, followed by a biopsy, to confirm his diagnosis.