AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

With Boston, Schwarber could see time in the outfield and also at designated hitter, where J.D. Martinez usually fills the role for the Red Sox.

Schwarber joined the Nationals on a $10 million, one-year contract after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs. In 2016, he played only two games in the regular season after a severe knee injury, then came back to help the Cubs win the World Series by going 7 for 17 (.412) in five games.

The big league trade deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. Earlier Thursday, the Nationals sent closer Brad Hand to Toronto.

The Red Sox sent right-hander Aldo Ramirez to Washington. The 20-year-old Ramirez was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in eight starts for Low-A Salem.

To make roster room for Schwarber, the Red Sox designated right-hander Brandon Workman for assignment.

The 32-year-old Workman was a combined 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 29 games with the Cubs and Boston this season.

