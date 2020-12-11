Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, and Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack. Newton was 9 of 16 when Belichick replaced him early in the fourth quarter with Stidham, who went 5 of 7 on three ineffective series.

The Patriots have been held without an offensive touchdown in multiple games this season for the first time since 2003.

Despite their strong play in recent weeks, the Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.

The Rams will have four consecutive winning records under McVay, something the franchise hadn't done since 1983-86 with Eric Dickerson and coach John Robinson. Los Angeles still hasn't clinched McVay's third playoff spot, but his team will sit atop the NFC West with three games to play.

Los Angeles also improved to 33-0 with a halftime lead under McVay.

The Rams' opening 75-yard TD drive at SoFi Stadium looked better than anything it did in the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England's Myles Bryant kept the Pats' deficit manageable early. But Young opened the second quarter by picking off a poor throw created by Donald's disruption up front and taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker's first NFL touchdown.

Kupp's 2-yard TD catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams.

INJURED

Patriots: S Adrian Phillips injured his hand at some point near halftime, but he returned in the second half. ... RB Damien Harris left the field gingerly in the fourth quarter.

Rams: K Matt Gay played and didn't miss a kick despite a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Rams: Stay home to host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is swarmed by New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff, left, dives for the touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and teammate linebacker Obo Okoronkwo (45) pressures New England Patriot quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham