A'ja Wilson scores 22, becomes fastest in WNBA history to 5,000 points as Aces beat Sun

A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and became the fastest player in WNBA history to 5,000 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-59
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring a basket against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles, left, to achieve her 5,000th career point in the WNBA during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring a basket against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles, left, to achieve her 5,000th career point in the WNBA during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Nation & World
40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and became the fastest player in WNBA history to 5,000 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 on Wednesday night.

Wilson made a driving left-hand layup with about four minutes left in the first quarter to top the 5,000-point plateau in just 238 games. She has 5,015 career points. Breanna Stewart needed 242 games to score 5,000.

Connecticut (2-13) has lost seven in a row overall and six straight to the Aces, who beat the Sun 87-62 on May 20.

Jackie Young scored 20 points for the Aces (7-7) and Chelsea Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Jewell Loyd scored 13 points. Young, Gray and Loyd each hit three of Las Vegas' 11 3-pointers.

The Aces scored the first 19 points as Connecticut went 0 for 10 from the field and committed five turnovers before Lindsay Allen made a short jumper with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 18 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 12 and Saniya Rivers 10. Connecticut shot 32% (23 of 71) from the field and made 2 of 13 (15%) from 3-point range.

Marina Mabrey (knee) missed her second consecutive game for the Sun.

Las Vegas beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid, the Aces' longest losing streak since being swept by Los Angeles in the best-of-five 2020 WNBA Finals.

Up next

The Sun plays Friday in the third of four consecutive road games against Seattle. The Aces host Washington on Thursday.

___

A fan holds a up a sign after Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) scores a basket to achieve her 5,000th career point in the WNBA during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after scoring a basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) defends against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives to the basket against Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley (33) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

