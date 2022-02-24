A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7). They were trying to sweep the season series after winning 69-68 at Duke on Feb. 7.

“He kept us in it offensively,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said of Clark, whose also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Clark had never made more than four 3-pointers in a game, and made all six in a span of just over 11 minutes, scoring 18 consecutive points for Virginia.

"They were going in so I kept shooting," Clark said,

Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 15 points, and Griffin and Keels added 13 each. Jayden Gardner had 16, and Reece Beekman 11 for the Cavaliers.

Roach also was assigned to defend Clark after his fast start, and Krzyzewski said “I thought his performance was the differentiator. ... His verve on offense really lifted us."

Duke led 30-25 at halftime and by as many as eight in the second half. The Cavaliers used a 7-0 run to get within 52-51 with five minutes to play, Both teams had empty trips down court before Griffin made his first 3 from the top of the key.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils were outscored 20-2 off turnovers in their earlier loss to Virginia when they turned the ball over 15 times. They had just eight giveaways this time and were outscored by 9-8 off turnovers. Virginia also outscored the Blue Devils 52-28 in the paint in the first meeting, but were outscored 28-20 in close on their home floor.

Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett paid tribute to Duke's retiring Mike Krzyzewski before the game, thanking him for all he's done for the sport and presenting him with a plaque. Krzyzewski also walked across the court to greet longtime Cavaliers coach Terry Holland, who was seated next to the broadcast table.

“Tonight was beautiful. It showed the brotherhood in our league and the respect that programs have for one another and that coaches have for one another. It meant a great deal to me," Krzyzewski said. "What they gave me weighs about 800 pounds,”

The plaque, Krzyzewski said, “weighs about 800 pounds.”

UP NEXT

Duke: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia: Hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Caption Duke forward Theo John (12) blocks the shot of Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) dduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates a three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber