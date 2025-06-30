Aitana Bonmatí rejoins Spain squad after being hospitalized with viral meningitis

The Spanish Football Federation says midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has rejoined the Spain squad in Switzerland ahead of the team's opener in the Women’s European Championship on Thursday
Spain's Aitana Bonmati controls the ball during the women's Nations League soccer match between Spain and England at the RCD Espanyol Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí rejoined Spain's squad on Monday after being hospitalized with viral meningitis, giving the world champion a boost three days before its opening match in the Women's European Championship.

The Spanish Football Federation showed photos of Bonmatí arriving in Switzerland and meeting with coach Montse Tomé.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was hospitalized after falling ill with a fever late Friday, putting her participation in the tournament in doubt.

Despite her return, it remained unclear when or if Bonmatí would be fit to play.

Spain's first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

Spain won the 2023 World Cup for its first major women's trophy. It also won the inaugural 2024 Women's Nations League. It has never won the European Championship.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women's soccer for the past two years. The Barcelona player was key to Spain winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE - Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, plays the ball past Portugal's Dolores Silvia during the Women's Nations League Group A3 soccer match between Spain and Portugal at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lalo Villar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

