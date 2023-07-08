Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals

CAIRO (AP) — An airstrike in a Sudanese city on Saturday killed at least 22 people, health authorities said, one of the deadliest in the weekslong fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a brief statement by the health ministry. The attack wounded an unspecified number of people, it said.

a