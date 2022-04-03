Airlines cancel more than 3,300 US flights over weekend

American said Florida weather Saturday affected its operations, and it was recovering today.

Alaska Airlines said its weekend flight cancellations that began Friday have affected more than 37,000 customers and said Sunday that further cancellations were possible. The airline declined to say why it canceled flights, but referred in its statement to contract negotiations with its pilots. Off-duty pilots picketed in several U.S. cities Friday over stalled negotiations. They have been without a new contract for three years.

"Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots," the pilots union said in a Friday press release.

People on social media complained about hourslong hold times and lines to get their canceled flights rescheduled.