Airbnb's second-quarter profit fell 15% despite its revenue rising 11% on stronger bookings

Airbnb says its profit fell 15% in the second quarter from a year earlier, as higher income taxes cut into the short-term rental giant’s bottom line even as bookings and revenue rose

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ALEX VEIGA – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Airbnb says its profit fell 15% in the second quarter from a year earlier, as higher income tax costs cut into the short-term rental giant's bottom line even as bookings and revenue rose.

The profits fell short of Wall Street's expectations and Airbnb's shares tumbled.

The San Francisco-based company reported on Tuesday net income of $555 million, or 86 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30. That compares with net income of $650 million, or 98 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Analysts’ consensus estimates called for earnings of 91 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, slightly higher than what analysts forecast.

The vacation-rental platform said it booked 125.1 million nights and experiences in the second quarter, a 9% increase from a year earlier.

The average daily rate rose 2% to $170.

Airbnb shares were down roughly 14% in after-market trading Tuesday.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate
2
Boxer Imane Khelif advances to gold-medal bout with another victory...
3
Fast-moving Southern California wildfire torches hillside homes...
4
Tropical Storm Debby drenches Southeast with rain, high water as it...
5
NASA delays next crew launch to buy more time at the space station for...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top