Air traffic controllers' protest delays flights in Warsaw

The protest is in reaction to changes made in January to the functioning of the flight regulatory body, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, as well as to allegations that it was not properly ensuring airspace security. The controllers have also criticized the new salary system, although it allows those most experienced to earn up to 45,000 zlotys ($10,500) a month.

Of Warsaw's Frederic Chopin Airport's 216 flight controllers, 44 quit last month and some 130 area threatening to quit in April. A new head of the regulatory body was appointed March 31 and negotiations are continuing.