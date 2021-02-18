Air France-KLM plunges to huge loss in pandemic-hit year

Revenue sank by 60.4% to 9.2 billion euros. The massive loss included some 2.1 billion euros in restructuring and other charges.

Smith said the carriers now are looking for an improvement in 2021 “as soon as vaccination is deployed on a large scale and borders once again reopen.”

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers called 2020 an “incredibly tough” year and referred to massive job losses, saying that “it was with pain in our hearts that we had to say goodbye to more than 5,000 hard-working and dedicated colleagues in 2020.”

