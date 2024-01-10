Air Force Two carrying VP Harris diverted to DC-area airport after encountering 'wind shear'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.
Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, “Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.”
A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital.
Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.
In Other News
1
Investigation into why a panel blew off a Boeing Max 9 jet focuses on...
2
Gabriel Attal is France's youngest-ever prime minister at age 34 and...
3
Sprawling storms wallop US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow...
4
Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and...
5
SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was...