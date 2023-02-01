Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant near ND base

Still, it was enough to move local authorities to action.

"We believe the city should discontinue the Fufeng project and instead we should work together to find an American company to develop the agriculture project,” Hoeven and Cramer said in a joint statement.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said in a statement that he will ask his City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect the 370-acre (150-hectare) site in Grand Forks’ agri-business park to public infrastructure. The mayor, who previously favored the project, added that the federal government's response had been “slow and contradictory.”

“It’s clearly a reflection of both the growing skepticism of trade ties with China and a sense of the security risks that come from Chinese investment,” said Adam Segal, director of the digital and cyberspace policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Without knowing more about specific risks the Air Force fears, it's not clear why the military considers Fufeng's proposed mill a greater threat than any other Chinese presence in the area, Segal said. The region is already home to a Chinese-owned Cirrus Aircraft plant.

Fufeng officials previously have denied that the plant would be used for espionage. The company declined a request for comment Wednesday. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Grand Forks City Council gave initial approval last February to the project, which officials said at the time could be the largest private sector investment in the community's history. The governor initially supported it, too.

But council meetings became increasingly heated over the summer amid growing public opposition and the increasingly strained U.S.-China relationship.

Given the “unambiguous” position of the Air Force, Burgum welcomed the city's decision to try to stop Fufeng from building the mill. He said in a statement that he would support the city's efforts to find another partner for a corn milling operation.

Privately owned Fufeng makes products for animal nutrition, the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, health and wellness, oil and gas, and others industries. It’s a leading producer of xanthan gum. The Grand Forks site was to be its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility, and it was expected to initially require 25 million bushels of corn annually.