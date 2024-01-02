Air Canada had the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America, report says

Delta Air Lines led the list for the most on-time airline in North America with its over 1.6 million flights arriving on time 85% of the time. Alaska Airlines was second at 82% of its 404,925 flights arriving on time.

Canada’s other major airline, WestJet, placed seventh in North America with a score of 69% for 182,296 flights.

In the past, Air Canada has pointed to a shortage of air traffic controllers, bad weather and a network running at full tilt amid high demand, which can mean longer recovery times after a disruption.

CEO Michael Rousseau has acknowledged Air Canada’s relatively low ranking, including after a wave of flight delays in June and July.

Despite more staff and revamped technology, the carrier’s operations failed to meet ``expected levels,″ he told analysts on a conference call in August.