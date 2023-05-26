Aide: North Dakota Gov. Burgum planning run for GOP presidential nomination

In Iowa, where caucuses are expected to be the first-in-the-nation GOP contest, Republican Bruce Rastetter, a wealthy agricultural and energy businessman who met Burgum three years ago, described the North Dakota governor as “a successful guy” and “really smart.” But Rastetter, who has been an influential donor and adviser to presidential campaigns in Iowa, said Burgum’s strength also comes from presenting as “a regular guy.”

“He’s stayed a regular guy, but really understands issues on ag, energy and foreign policy,” said Rastetter, who is helping Burgum make introductions in Iowa, but is so far neutral in the developing 2024 Iowa caucus campaign.

The company Burgum started in 1983, Great Plains Software, was acquired by Microsoft in 2011, and Burgum stayed on as a Microsoft vice president until 2007. He also founded real estate development and venture capital firms.

He grew up in Arthur, an eastern North Dakota town of about 300 people, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.

Burgum this year signed legislation that reduced state income taxes and provided local property tax relief, with the savings estimated at $515 million. His office touted the income tax cut as the largest in state history.

But with DeSantis building a national profile for anti-LGBTQ+ measures and describing his state of Florida as where "woke goes to die," culture war issues dominated legislating this year in North Dakota and other states controlled by Republicans.

The measures signed this year by Burgum prohibit public schools and government entities from requiring teachers and employees to refer to transgender people by the pronouns they use; bar transgender girls and women from joining female sports teams, from K-12 through college; and criminalize health care providers who give gender-affirming care to minors. A new law also limits transgender children and adults in accessing the bathrooms, locker rooms and showers of their choice, from schools to state-run colleges and correctional facilities.

North Dakota also has one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation after Burgum last month signed a ban on abortion throughout pregnancy with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.

