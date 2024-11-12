Aid groups say Israel misses US deadline to boost humanitarian help for Gaza

International aid groups say Israel has failed to meet U.S. demands that it allow greater humanitarian access to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war
FILE - Palestinians line up for food distribution in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

By JULIA FRANKEL and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — International aid groups say Israel has failed to meet U.S. demands that it allow greater humanitarian access to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war.

The Biden administration last month called on Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into Gaza, setting a 30-day deadline that was expiring Tuesday. It warned failure to comply could trigger U.S. laws requiring it to scale back military support as Israel wages war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has announced some steps toward improving the situation. But in recent days, U.S. officials signaled Israel still isn’t doing enough, though they have not said if they will take action against it.

