Aid group says colleague 'murdered' in Ethiopia's conflict

The fate of the refugees, and the alleged involvement of Eritrean forces in the conflict, have been a major source of alarm since the fighting in Tigray began on Nov. 4 and the region was cut off from the outside world. Thousands of the refugees fled the camps, but Ethiopia's government earlier this month said it was sending them back, causing international shock.

Even now, communications and transport links have not fully resumed, and the United Nations and other aid groups have expressed concern about reports of ongoing fighting in the weeks since Abiy declared victory.

While international aid reached at least two of the refugee camps last week, it is not clear whether Hitsats can yet be reached.

Ethiopia’s government has denied the persistent allegations of Eritrean forces’ involvement in the fighting, while the United States has said it believes Eritrean forces are active and called it a “grave development.”

The Eritrean government, described by watchdogs as one of the world's most repressive, has remained largely silent.

“Eritrea’s detractors continue to indulge in mindless invective against the country,” Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted Wednesday, without providing details.

No one knows how many thousands of people, including civilians, might have been killed in Ethiopia's conflict. More than 50,000 people have fled into Sudan as refugees.

A U.N. World Food Program spokesperson this week said the agency had no confirmed reports of people dying from hunger in the two refugee camps its representatives finally reached last week, but called the situation there “dire."