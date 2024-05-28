Aid deliveries suspended after rough seas damage US-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 US officials say

The setback is the latest for the pier, which has already had three U.S. service member injuries and had four if its vessels beached due to heavy sea states.

The pier was fully functional as late as Saturday when heavy sea states unmoored four of the Army boats that were being used to ferry pallets of aid from commercial vessels to the pier, which was anchored into the beach and provided a long causeway to then drive that aid onto the shore.

Two of the vessels were beached on Gaza and two others on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon.