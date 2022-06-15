AI pioneers honored with Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

The Princess of Asturias jury said the work “represents a huge advance in techniques, ranging from voice recognition, the processing of natural language, (and) the perception of objects,” among others.

“The impact both now and in the future progress of society can be called extraordinary,” the jury said.

The 50,000-euro award ($53,600) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.

The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.