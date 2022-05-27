Aguilera, Hanks, De Niro and more light up Cannes amfAR gala

Another guest paid 1.2 million euros ($1,288,860) for an exclusive evening with tenor Andrea Bocelli and his family only to have his bid matched by another guest for another 1.2 million euros and a 2nd evening was offered by the family. The lot was introduced with a surprise performance from Andrea’s son Matteo Bocelli. The successful bidders will host a dinner party for 12 at one of his homes in either North Miami Beach or his mansion in Forte dei Marmi on the Tuscan coast where they will get a private musical performance.

The night also included the annual designer fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. After the models strutted down the catwalk through the tables, the whole collection of 40 outfits was auctioned off for 800,000 euros ($859,240).

Other lots included diamond jewels, exclusive luxury holidays and original artwork including a Jeff Koons sculpture that will be permanently installed on the moon paired with a unique NFT which fetched 2.1 million euros ($2,255,518).

Aguilera was the last artist to take to the stage at the end of the dinner, blasting out her hit singles Including “Dirrty” and “Beautiful” in a black fur cape as guests danced between the tables.

The amfAR Gala Cannes has raised $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research programs.

