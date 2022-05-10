Aging pope urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

“Along with old age and white hairs, God continues to give us the gift of life and to keep us from being overcome by evil,” he said. “Aging is not a condemnation, but a blessing!”

Francis has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months, and has recently said he can no longer walk and must rest on doctors' orders.

He was seen in public last week for the first time using a wheelchair, raising questions about his ability to negotiate an upcoming trip in early July to Congo and South Sudan. Just this week, the Lebanese government confirmed a planned visit next month had been postponed because of Francis’ health.

Francis closed out the message noting that war has returned to Europe precisely as the generation that experienced the last war on the continent is dying out. He prayed that all elderly people are made into “artisans of the revolution of tenderness, so that together we can set the world free from the specter of loneliness and the demon of war.”