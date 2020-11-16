Aggies, Sun Devils idled for 2nd straight week by virus woes

While the college football season lurches toward a finish in late December, the NCAA is making plans it hopes will save March Madness after having to cancel it last March. The NCAA said Monday it wants to move the entire Division I men's basketball tournament to one geographic location and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

Major college football conferences have been tweaking policies to provide their schools flexibility to schedule games on short notice.

The Pac-12 signed off on California playing at UCLA on Sunday, less than 48 hours after the Bears and Bruins had their original Saturday opponents postpone. Utah, which has had to postpone its first two games because of COVID-19 cases, is scheduled to host No. 20 Southern California this Saturday.

If the Utes still can't play, USC and Colorado might be able to play instead. The Trojans and Buffaloes are currently scheduled to meet in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

“For that to occur, it wouldn’t be a tremendously hard thing for us to shift gears to do,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “It would be harder if you tried to play someone out of conference, that you don’t have much familiarity with.”

In the Southeastern Conference, presidents approved teams re-working schedules as late as Monday night for the following weekend. No rematches are allowed and only games that already exist on the schedule can be moved up. No new matchups can be created, the way the Pac-12 did with Cal-UCLA.

The SEC also decided last week to use Dec. 19 as a make-up date for teams not involved in the conference title game. That probably won't work for LSU-Alabama because the Crimson Tide and Florida are on track to meet in the SEC championship.

LSU already has a make-up game with Florida scheduled for Dec. 12, and the SEC set its television times for Thanksgiving weekend, which includes the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

Any juggling of schedules to make up the postponed games is likely to come after Thanksgiving weekend.

“I believe LSU and Alabama will play, but we don’t know for sure,” Orgeron said.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech was postponed last week because both teams were dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he expect his team to be ready to play Virginia Tech this weekend, but he also expected the Panthers to be able play last week until Wednesday's test results came back.

“You don’t know. You don’t know until really Friday at midnight or Saturday morning when you wake up you get your text message that says, hey, everything’s good,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve gotten used to it.”

