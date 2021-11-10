Agbaji's career night helps No. 3 Kansas top Michigan State

Kansas trailed 31-30 with 3:46 left in the half before scoring nine of the final 10 points to go up 39-32 at the break. The Spartans missed their final six field goal attempts of the half.

Zach Clemence got the run started with a layup and Bobby Pettiford's three-point play made it 37-31 — the Jayhawks' biggest lead of the half to that point. Before that, neither team built more than a three-point advantage in the back-and-forth contest.

NOT SO FREE THROWS:

Michigan State was only 9 for 16 from the foul line.

TIP-INS:

The teams have met 15 times with Kansas holding an 8-7 edge after Tuesday's win. Michigan State last won in the series in the 2015 Champions Classic that was played in Chicago. ... The Champions Classic will be extended through 2025. It started in 2011 and has always had Michigan State, Kansas, Duke and Kentucky participating. ... Michigan State will play five of its first seven games away from home, including three at the Battle 4 Atlantis. ... Walker, who transferred to Michigan State from Northeastern, where he averaged 18 points last season, was scoreless until hitting his only basket with 11:54 left. ... Agbaji's previous career-high was 26 points March 11, 2021, against Oklahoma.

UP NEXT:

Michigan State: Hosts Western Michigan on Friday.

Kansas: Hosts Tarleton State on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) drives past Kansas' Christian Braun (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) shoots over Kansas' David McCormack (33) and Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) drives past Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II