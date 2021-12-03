Against all odds, disabled teen gymnast in Bosnia excels

Before choosing Visoko as a rhythmic gymnastics club suitable for her daughter and enrolling her at the age of 9, Sara's mother Sanela was “worried about how she would be accepted.” But they “had the good fortune” to come across an open-minded, young coach, Amina Lepic-Mlivic.

It was not a small feat in a country where, according to the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, “children with disabilities and their families still face discrimination, their rights are often not fully met and they still face limited access to basic services.”

“At first, it was unusual, I won’t say difficult, just unusual, because it was a new experience for me as well. As we were getting acquainted, we were learning from one another,” Lepic-Milavic recalled.

It did not take her long, she added, to realize that Sara was different, "but what made her different was her unique resolve, dedication to practice” and talent.

So far, Sara has brought home medals from several national and international rhythmic gymnastics tournaments, but she sees that as just the beginning.

“I thought it would be difficult, but when you practice hard and try even harder, it becomes easy,” she said, her eyes filling with the glitter of a shy, yet confident, smile.

“My ultimate goal is to compete in the World Championships and the Olympics, to compete with the best (rhythmic) gymnasts" in the world, she added with resolve.

Lepic-Milavic said she has faith in her young disciple who has already proven capable of making her dreams reality. She is less certain that Sara will ever get the support she deserves in Bosnia.

Although the Visoko club was founded by the city and competes internationally under the Bosnian flag, its apparatus, uniforms and travel expenses are typically bankrolled by its members — or rather their parents.

Nevertheless, she quickly added: “I really do have faith in this girl, in Sara, and I am proud that she chose me to be her coach. ... I believe that she is capable of one day entering the European or World Championships.”

