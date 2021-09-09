Against a stunning river sunset, Proenza Schouler returns

“This is life, this is living, this is what we all want to be doing,” he said of the show's ethos. “Just that idea of expedition and travel and exploration. That's what we do as humans — we want to learn more."

The clothes were a mix of utilitarian black and bold yellow, red and orange. The brilliant colors, the designers said, were meant to suggest “a psychological tonic to recent times,” as well as a metaphorical turning of the page to a new chapter. Three colorful dresses in particular, in gauze jersey, pointed to “a life that is free to step out once again,” the duo wrote in their show notes.

Fringe on a number of garments was “a celebration of the handmade,' they said. As for shoes, they were often flat and comfortable, recognizing ”the reality of comfort being paramount today."

Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, wore a poncho-like black coat, her hair pulled tightly back in a single braid. The model-designer, who graduated as an art major from the Parsons School of Design in May, also appeared in the label's February collection, presented as a digital film.

The 2.4 acre Little Island park, which sits atop a series of columns shaped like tulips, opened in May, a jewel within the larger Hudson River Park. McCollough noted that with each Fashion Week, it had gotten “harder and harder to find new venues that have never been used before.”

Caption The latest fashion from Proenza Schouler is modeled during New York's Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

