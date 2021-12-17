AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

Any referral to the attorney general’s office “should also include additional clarifications,” the letter said, including “a record of the administrative process, and the statutory authority for the decision, the amount of the imposed fines and penalties, and a determination concerning the appropriate amount of disgorgement attributable to the violation of law.”

Additionally, the committee would need to document any communications it had with Cuomo or his lawyers about the order, and then show it had exhausted efforts to collect the debt.

“It is therefore premature to ask the OAG to begin collection efforts before a demand for payment is made to Mr. Cuomo, or his counsel, and he has had an opportunity to address the demand,” said the letter, written by the attorney general’s general counsel, Larry Schimmel.

Cuomo's lawyer, Jim McGuire, who had called the commission's attempt to seize the book profits illegal, said the letter was another sign that JCOPE was acting outside the law.

“JCOPE’s actions violated fundamental constitutional rights and flagrantly exceeded its statutory authority," said McGuire. “It is not at all surprising that the lawlessness of JCOPE’s latest unlawful action is being recognized as just that."

“American Crisis” came out in October 2020, published by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. Months later, Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo had been granted approval for his book deal in July 2020 by the commission's staff, after his lawyer said he would not use any state personnel or resources to produce his book and that he would write it “entirely on his own time.”

An investigation commissioned by the state Assembly concluded that, in fact, state resources and personnel were used to prepare, write, edit and publish the book.

Cuomo's spokespeople have said any state employees who worked on the book did so on their personal time, not during work hours.