After yearslong separation, Sharpton files for divorce

FILE - This Friday Aug. 17, 2001 file photo shows Rev. Al Sharpton, center, with his wife Kathy Jordan, third from left, as he speaks at a press conference following his released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. More than 16 years after separating, Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)
Nation & World | 54 minutes ago
More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 16 years after separating, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton.

Paperwork for a contested divorce was filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

A statement attributed to both of them said: “After years of being separated, Kathy and I have decided to formalize our separation by filing for divorce. We plan to resolve this in an amicable manner. We remain good friends and our highest concern is the well-being of our grandson."

The couple had been married for more than 20 years when a separation was announced in November 2004. They have two daughters together.

FILE - This Saturday May 26, 2001 file photo shows Kathy Jordan Sharpton as she meets with supporters following a visit to her husband the Rev. Al Sharpton at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn, N.Y. More than 16 years after separating, Rev. Al Sharpton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kathy Jordan Sharpton. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin, File)
