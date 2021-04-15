After union vote, Bezos vows to do better for Amazon workers

The letter from Bezos comes a week after workers in Alabama voted against forming a union, cutting off a path that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company.

Workers who were seeking a union said they spent 10-hour days on their feet packing packages and unloading boxes, with only two 30-minute breaks and not enough time to eat lunch, go to the bathroom or recover from the back-breaking work.

Bezos disputed the portrayal of Amazon workers and how they are treated.

“If you read some of the news reports, you might think we have no care for employees. In those reports, our employees are sometimes accused of being desperate souls and treated as robots,” Bezos wrote. “That’s not accurate. They’re sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work.”

Bezos said part of his focus as chair will be to make warehouse jobs safer. He said about 40% of injuries are sprains and strains caused by repeating the same motions and are more likely to happen during a worker’s first six months in the job. He said training may help those “working in a physical role for the first time.” And he said the company is deploying technology this year that will change up a worker's job so they're not using the same muscles over and over again.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which organized workers at Bessemer, said Thursday that the letter from Bezos proves what it had been saying about poor conditions at Amazon's warehouses.

“Workers need a union – not just another Amazon public relations effort in damage control," Appelbaum said.