After two pandemic years, a summer travel bounce — and chaos

Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure.

“They are saying it's the summer of revenge travel,” Pittsburgh resident Theresa Starta, 52, said as she gazed across one of Amsterdam's canals at crowds thronging to the Dutch capital. “Everything seems so bad all around the world, so it's nice to see some things coming back.”

“The road to a full recovery is very long, but at least we are back on it,” said Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association in Bangkok.

Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. Concerns hovered around a long list of issues, including inflation, supply chain problems, rising infection rates and labor shortages.

Before June was over, chaos had come to define travel in the summer of 2022. Airports and airlines that had cut back during the depths of the pandemic s truggled to meet the demand, resulting in cancelled flights, lost baggage and other, assorted nightmares. Spooked tourists booked trips on shorter notice, making it harder for hotels, tour operators and others to plan, industry insiders said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, too, added risk to the uneven recovery and contributed to inflation — a factor that could become a major obstacle even as other pandemic pain recedes.

“It's really the fall season that is of concern,” said Sandra Carvao, chief of market intelligence and competitiveness at the U.N. World Tourism Organization. If inflation continues to rise, particularly interest rates, “families will have to rethink their spending.”

For all of the lifted virus travel restrictions, safety is not likely to recede as a concern.

“The most important thing for people when they decide to go on vacation is health and safety. Always has been,” said Simon Hudson, a professor of tourism at the University of South Carolina, who is writing a book about the pandemic recovery. “This is going to take awhile.”

Starting with the bright spots, the U.N. reported that during the first quarter of 2022, international arrivals almost tripled over the same three months last year. March this year produced the healthiest results since the start of the pandemic, with arrivals climbing to nearly 50% of 2019 levels. That could rise to as much as 70% of 2019 arrivals by the end of this year, the UNWTO said in projections it revised in May.

That's produced encouraging signs in certain places, from Israel to the United States, Italy, Mexico and France. Resets like Thailand's are all the rage. Big plans for 2023 are in the offing in the United States, such as a cruise featuring some of Broadway's biggest stars.

Those projections are playing out on the ground, generally in places that had aggressive and agile restrictions early-on and adapted by lifting many protections as vaccinations rose and the omicron variant proved less lethal than other variants.

Foreign tourists are flocking to places like the French Riviera, where supply-chain issues are making everything more expensive — including champagne, one restauranteur said.

“It's been summer here since spring, every single night,” said Elie Dagher, a manager of La Villa Massenet in Nice. Since April, he said, the bistro has been packed with visitors from Scandinavia and the Netherlands, but especially the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Branson, Missouri, known for its country music shows and outdoor attractions, no rebound is necessary. It hosted a record 10 million visitors last year and appears to be on pace to top that, said Lynn Berry, spokeswoman for the Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jeff Johnson, co-owner of Shepherd of the Hills adventure park, attributes that to a short shutdown in 2020, a loyal customer base drawn from nearby states and cities like St. Louis and Kansas City. “When we reopened,” he said, “it never slowed down.”

In Italy, tourists — especially from the United States — returned this year in droves. The run-up to Easter was especially notable in Rome, reflecting pent-up demand to visit perennial all-star sites like the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum.

“There's a huge craving to travel, just like popping a (cork) from a bottle," said Bernabò Bocca, president of the national hotel association Federalberghi. The moment Italy loosened safety measures in April, “a tsunami of bookings arrived from the United States at a speed never seen before.”

Hopes are high for Thailand, too, in the wake of its announcement last month that the country was dropping virtually all requirements other than proof of vaccination, or in its absence, a negative coronavirus test.

Already the return of tourists has breathed new life into local tourism. Bangkok's famous backpacker street, Khao San Road, almost deserted last year, is getting up to 5,000 visitors a day — promising numbers but a far cry from the 30,000 daily visitors before the pandemic, according to Ruangwattanakul, the business association president.

Thailand is an instructive look at the struggle to recover, with China a major factor. By 2019, Chinese tourists accounted for a quarter of foreign arrivals in Thailand, but there are no signs that they will return in such numbers.

The fitful nature of the post-pandemic climb could be seen from Israel to India.

“I think we are moving in the right direction,” said restaurant owner Vaibhav Khulbe in Dharmsala, India, where 4 million visitors are expected in country this year, compared to 11 million in 2019.

As elsewhere in the world, Israel is struggling to match its record-setting tourism of 2019, when 4.5 million people visited. Despite lifting all restrictions, Israel expects less than half that — about 2 million visitors — this year, Tourism Ministry officials say. Added to the other concerns, political strife is an issue after a wave of deadly Palestinian violence inside Israel in the spring, along with the collapse of the government last month.

Still, the ministry is reporting a steady, though gradual, climb. An unusual convergence of springtime religious holidays for Jews, Christians and Muslims helped boost visitors in April. By May, the number of visitors had risen to about 57% of the same month two years earlier.

But the recovery has been uneven for many, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

"We were expecting really more people to come at least this month, like May, June, but still it's very slow," said Wisam Salsaa, manager of The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, the storied ancient city where President Joe Biden is expected to visit in July during a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Designed by London-based artist Banksy and brimming with color, the hotel is locally run and well-known — but struggling. It expanded physically during the pandemic but has been forced to whittle its staff from about 50 people to 32 now. In June, its occupancy rate stood at about 30%.

“Tourism here," Salsaa said, "is very fragile.”

___

The following Associated Press journalists contributed to this story: Barbara Surk in Nice, France; Joey Capelletti in Chicago, Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mike Corder in Amsterdam, Fanuel Morelli in Rome, Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Ashwini Bhatia in Dharmsala, India, Jim Salter in St. Louis, Mark Stevenson and Maria Verza in Mexico City and Tassanee Vejpongsa in Bangkok. Follow Jerusalem-based AP journalist Laurie Kellman on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Combined Shape Caption A barge tours along the Riverwalk, Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Antonio. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Combined Shape Caption A barge tours along the Riverwalk, Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Antonio. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Combined Shape Caption Visitors to the Gateway Arch tour the museum underneath the monument Friday, June 17, 2022, in St. Louis. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. Interviews by The Associated Press in 11 countries this month show that the most passionate travelers are thronging to locales like the French Riviera, Amsterdam and the American Midwest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Visitors to the Gateway Arch tour the museum underneath the monument Friday, June 17, 2022, in St. Louis. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. Interviews by The Associated Press in 11 countries this month show that the most passionate travelers are thronging to locales like the French Riviera, Amsterdam and the American Midwest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Tubers float the Coral River, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Combined Shape Caption Tubers float the Coral River, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Combined Shape Caption Festival goers make their way around the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Combined Shape Caption Festival goers make their way around the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined Shape Caption Visitors line an iconic beach at the La Jolla Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Diego. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over, as tourists flock to the area's famous beaches. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Visitors line an iconic beach at the La Jolla Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Diego. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over, as tourists flock to the area's famous beaches. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Tourists take pictures in front of the Pyramide in the Louvre Museum courtyard, in Paris, France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption Tourists take pictures in front of the Pyramide in the Louvre Museum courtyard, in Paris, France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption A Banksy wall painting showing Israeli border policeman and a Palestinian in a pillow fight is seen in one of the rooms of the The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption A Banksy wall painting showing Israeli border policeman and a Palestinian in a pillow fight is seen in one of the rooms of the The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption Vacationers from Pittsburgh, Pa., watch the ocean from the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Combined Shape Caption Vacationers from Pittsburgh, Pa., watch the ocean from the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined Shape Caption Tourists sit on public benches in Dharmsala, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) Credit: Ashwini Bhatia Credit: Ashwini Bhatia Combined Shape Caption Tourists sit on public benches in Dharmsala, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) Credit: Ashwini Bhatia Credit: Ashwini Bhatia

Combined Shape Caption FILE ** Scott Dixon, (9) of New Zealand, leads the field on the start of the the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Speedway returned to full capacity for the first time since 2020, when the pandemic put an unforeseeable end to large group gatherings. More than 325,000 people attended the 2022 race. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption FILE ** Scott Dixon, (9) of New Zealand, leads the field on the start of the the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Speedway returned to full capacity for the first time since 2020, when the pandemic put an unforeseeable end to large group gatherings. More than 325,000 people attended the 2022 race. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption People walk on street in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme Combined Shape Caption People walk on street in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Combined Shape Caption People roller skate at Rockefeller Center Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in New York. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption People roller skate at Rockefeller Center Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in New York. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Combined Shape Caption Crowds flock on the Hill outside court one on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Crowds flock on the Hill outside court one on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption People walk on a Lyon street as others dine out, in central France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption People walk on a Lyon street as others dine out, in central France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption A foreign tourist passes Israel's controversial separation barrier as he arrives to check in any the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption A foreign tourist passes Israel's controversial separation barrier as he arrives to check in any the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption A guide illustrates the history of the Colosseum to a group of tourists, in Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. The run-up to Easter was especially notable in Rome, reflecting pent-up demand to visit perennial all-star sites like the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Combined Shape Caption A guide illustrates the history of the Colosseum to a group of tourists, in Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. The run-up to Easter was especially notable in Rome, reflecting pent-up demand to visit perennial all-star sites like the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined Shape Caption Tourists queue to visit Rome's Pantheon Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Tourists queue to visit Rome's Pantheon Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Tourists visiting the interior of Rome's Pantheon stand in the light circle projected on the marble floor by the dome's central opening (oculus), Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Tourists visiting the interior of Rome's Pantheon stand in the light circle projected on the marble floor by the dome's central opening (oculus), Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Wisam Salsaa, manager of the Walled Off Hotel, poses in the lobby with works by artist Banksy in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. “Tourism here," Salsaa said, "is very fragile.” (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Wisam Salsaa, manager of the Walled Off Hotel, poses in the lobby with works by artist Banksy in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. “Tourism here," Salsaa said, "is very fragile.” (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption A tourist pauses in front of a mural depicting Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption A tourist pauses in front of a mural depicting Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. But early in what was supposed to be a season of exuberance, there's evidence that economic recovery in the tourism industry is slower than hoped for. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. But early in what was supposed to be a season of exuberance, there's evidence that economic recovery in the tourism industry is slower than hoped for. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Combined Shape Caption Tourists walk in downtown Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Combined Shape Caption Tourists walk in downtown Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined Shape Caption People wearing face mask walk on street in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme Combined Shape Caption People wearing face mask walk on street in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme