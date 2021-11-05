After sprinting through pandemic, Peloton hits the wall

It is also recovering from a recall of its treadmill machine, something it had fought, after it was linked to a death of a child and numerous injuries.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances presented by the global pandemic, we said last quarter that modeling the exit from COVID and the massive growth we saw in fiscal 2021 would be a challenging task, and that has certainly proven to be true,” CEO John Foley told investors on a conference call.

Shares tumbled 33% to $60.14 Friday, the worst trading day for the company just 10 months after shares hit an all-time high above $171.

Peloton's early success also brought new competition, companies that offered cheaper bicycles and exercise equipment. In August, the company cut the price of its Peloton Bike — its marquee technology — to $1,495 from $1,895.

Industry analysts were quick to cut expectations for the company Friday, with one citing “rapid deterioration” in Peloton’s guidance for next year.

Scott Devitt of Stifel said he had believed Peloton would continue to grow even with the worst of the pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror. He is recalibrating that opinion.

“Now, given the materially lower expectations, we expect it will take several quarters to determine a more normalized pace of growth, or more skeptically, whether or not the revised outlook is an indication that the core product may be closer to maturity in existing markets than previously thought,” Devitt wrote to clients.

Peloton reported sales of $805 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, close to most Wall Street targets. But Wall Street focused on what's to come. The company lowered its sales expectations to a range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion in 2022, well below the $5.3 billion analysts had forecast.