After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

Any post-election horse trading is likely to be fraught for the Labor Party and Gahr Stoere. The Socialist Left won’t offer its support lightly and the Center Party is also demanding a more aggressive approach toward shifting to renewable energy.

Gahr Stoere, who is poised to become prime minister, is a 61-year-old former civil servant. He also owns a large part of his family’s company, and most the fortune there comes from the sale in 1977 of a Norwegian company that made cast iron stoves and fireplaces.

Gahr Stoere also served as foreign minister from 2005-2013 under then-Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg. He took over the reins of the party when Stoltenberg became NATO secretary general.

Nearly 3.9 million Norwegians were eligible and more than 1.6 million of them voted in advance, according to Norway’s election commission. Turnout was 76.5%, down from more than 78% last time.

Leaders, from left, Audun Lysbakken of Socialist Left Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum of Centre Party and Jonas Gahr Stoere of Labour Party attend a party leader debate at the Stortinget in Oslo, Norway, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country's oil and gas exploration industry.