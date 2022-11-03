After Louisiana derailment, acid leak evacuation extended

The damaged car was one of six that derailed. State police spokesman Christian Reed said the damaged rail car was carrying 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of the chemical.

Crews worked Thursday to determine how to upright the leaking car and prevent more acid from spilling. Cleanup involved the use of chemicals to neutralize the acid and haul away contaminated material. Martin said officials were considering trying to neutralize any acid still in the damaged car before moving it.

Overnight, workers contracted airboats to disperse vapors from the area and give crews a better environment to work in. Martin said workers were taking soil samples. He also said that after the overnight cleanup, daylight would enable a closer inspection to make sure all of the spilled material is located and removed.

Martin said authorities would work with residents who had to quickly abandon the area to allow them, when safe, to temporarily return home to retrieve personal items and pets.